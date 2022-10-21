scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

25-year-old labourer killed in hit-and-run on flyover in Gurgaon

The two friends, Shivam and Kuldeep, were going towards IFFCO Chowk on Kuldeep's motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind.

accident gurgaon, gurgaon hit-and-run case, hit-and-run case Indian ExpressNaresh Kumar, brother of the deceased, alleges, "The incident took place due to negligence and rash driving of the accused." (Representational Photo)

A 25-year-old labourer was killed while his friend suffered injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sukhrali flyover in Gurgaon on Wednesday, police said. The accused driver is yet to be arrested.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Shivam Bhagat, who worked as a labourer. His friend, Kuldeep Patil (27), a resident of sector 15, is undergoing treatment and his condition is reportedly critical, said police.

In the police complaint, Naresh Kumar, brother of the deceased, said Shivam and Kuldeep were going towards IFFCO Chowk on Kuldeep’s motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind.

“The motorcycle hit the divider strip and both suffered multiple injuries, while the accused managed to escape. The incident took place due to negligence and rash driving of the accused,” he alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...

Police said the injured duo were rushed to a private hospital, where Shivam succumbed to injuries and Kuldeep is undergoing treatment. “We are checking CCTV cameras to identify the accused,” said a police officer.

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) has been registered against the unknown vehicle driver at sector 17/18 police station.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 07:21:54 am
Next Story

Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce, says report

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement