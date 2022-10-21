25-year-old labourer killed in hit-and-run on flyover in Gurgaon

A 25-year-old labourer was killed while his friend suffered injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sukhrali flyover in Gurgaon on Wednesday, police said. The accused driver is yet to be arrested.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Shivam Bhagat, who worked as a labourer. His friend, Kuldeep Patil (27), a resident of sector 15, is undergoing treatment and his condition is reportedly critical, said police.

In the police complaint, Naresh Kumar, brother of the deceased, said Shivam and Kuldeep were going towards IFFCO Chowk on Kuldeep’s motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind.

“The motorcycle hit the divider strip and both suffered multiple injuries, while the accused managed to escape. The incident took place due to negligence and rash driving of the accused,” he alleged.

Police said the injured duo were rushed to a private hospital, where Shivam succumbed to injuries and Kuldeep is undergoing treatment. “We are checking CCTV cameras to identify the accused,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) has been registered against the unknown vehicle driver at sector 17/18 police station.