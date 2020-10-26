Labourer electrocuted in Ghaziabad factory

"It has been alleged by the family that they were not given safety gear and the right equipment while carrying out the work," said Nagendra Chaubey, SHO Kavi Nagar.

A labourer died and three others were injured after they came in contact with a high tension wire in a fan making unit in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar on Saturday evening. According to police, the labourers were trying to lift steel angles on to the roof when the incident occurred.

“They were rushed to hospitals where one of them, Akash Rana (18), was declared dead on arrival. Another worker, Mangal, was referred to Safdarjung hospital where he is currently stable. Two others, Harish and Shivam, received minor injuries. An FIR has been filed against the factory officials,” said Nagendra Chaubey, SHO Kavi Nagar.

Rana was staying in Khurja in a rented accommodation with his mother and sister. Having lost his father at a young age, Rana was the sole breadwinner of the family, said locals and police. He had recently found daily wage work in the industrial area of Kavi Nagar.

“It has been alleged by the family that they were not given safety gear and the right equipment while carrying out the work,” said Chaubey.

