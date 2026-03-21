Labourer electrocuted, another injured at construction site in Southwest Delhi

A 45-year-old mason was electrocuted and a labourer sustained injuries while passing a bamboo stick at a construction site in Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, information was received regarding the incident at Kapashera police station around 2:30 pm on Thursday. A police team rushed to the spot where they were told by locals that the men had been taken to a hospital.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the men were engaged in construction work at a residential building when the incident happened. Police said Jhulan (32) was on the first floor and was passing the stick to Rajkumar alias Ramchandra (45) on the second floor.