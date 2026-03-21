Labourer electrocuted, another injured at construction site in Southwest Delhi

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A 45-year-old mason was electrocuted and a labourer sustained injuries while passing a bamboo stick at a construction site in Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera on Thursday, police said.
According to the police, information was received regarding the incident at Kapashera police station around 2:30 pm on Thursday. A police team rushed to the spot where they were told by locals that the men had been taken to a hospital.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the men were engaged in construction work at a residential building when the incident happened. Police said Jhulan (32) was on the first floor and was passing the stick to Rajkumar alias Ramchandra (45) on the second floor.
“During the process, the bamboo came in contact with a high-tension electricity sable and both received electric shock. Due to the impact, Rajkumar fell onto the first floor, while Jhulan collapsed on the second,” a police officer said.
Both were rushed to a hospital, where Rajkumar, a resident of Sonia Gandhi Camp in Samalkha, died during treatment. Jhulan, who lives in Kapashera and hails from Bihar, is currently undergoing treatment, police said.
Police said that the spot was inspected and Rajkumar’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.
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