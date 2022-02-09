Lab gave positive Covid reports to avail leave

A man working at a private lab was arrested for allegedly issuing fake Covid test reports in Gurgaon. A joint team of Haryana CM flying squad, health department and drug control department raided a private diagnostic laboratory, after being informed that they were involved in issuing fake Covid reports for Rs 2,000-5,000.

Officials said the lab director, Anuj Sharma, had taken a franchisee of SRL diagnostics lab on rent five months ago at DLF phase 3. The lab is registered as Good Health diagnostic. Officials said they were tipped off about a racket of fake Covid test reports operating from a property at DLF phase 3. Sanjeev (22), who hails from Agra and worked at the lab, was caught during the raid, while Sharma is absconding. Inspector Harish of the CM flying squad said the lab did not collect any swab samples and merely took money for providing Covid test reports through forgery. “We are probing how many reports were issued by the lab. Several people had taken fake positive reports to avail leave at offices, while others who needed a negative report to travel also paid. We have recovered false reports, a printer, a rubber stamp, a phone, and Rs 12,500 in cash,” he said.

An SRL spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of the complaint against a franchisee. We’re internally investigating. We have a zero-tolerance policy against unethical practices and will initiate appropriate action. SRL has the largest number of approved Covid testing labs. Our values of quality and ethical practices enabled us to deliver extensive services during pandemic.”