Lab assistant succumbs to virus: ‘He was confident he would make it,’ says son

“I didn’t even know how much my father earned. He never let us know the financial burden he was facing despite the hospital never giving salaries on time,” said Ayush Jain (26), whose father Rajeev Jain (56), a lab assistant at the pathology department of Hindu Rao hospital, succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday.

Jain was admitted to Metro Hospital & Cancer Institute after complaints of fever on June 12. He is survived by his wife, two sons and mother.

For Ayush, who is yet to come to terms with his father’s death, life has thrown some challenges — looking after the family of four and uncertainty in his own job. “I am the only earning member of the family now. My brother is pursuing graduation from Delhi University via correspondence,” said Ayush, who works in a telecom company.

Healthcare workers of Hindu Rao hospital have not been paid salary for three months. A doctor working at the hospital said the last salary he drew, of Rs 50,000, was that of March.

The 980-bed hospital is the biggest one under the MCD, with a staff of 600 doctors, 350 nurses and 300 allied workers. A total of 78 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus so far, of whom 33 have resumed work. Jain’s was the first death due to the virus, said an official. He had last come to work on June 9.

Jain’s health showed first signs of deterioration on June 12, after he developed fever. “Since it was Friday, his test was conducted at the hospital on Monday, that too after a request from some of the doctors he knew,” said his son.

A senior doctor at the hospital said there had been issues with taking samples earlier as some labs were not accepting too many of them.

Jain’s report came positive on Tuesday, after which he remained in home quarantine. Government officials visited the house and gave them an oximeter. “In quarantine, he used to say he would survive… he said others in the hospital were also affected with Covid but they recovered,” his son said.

Jain’s oxygen levels began deteriorating from Thursday. “I inquired at two-three hospitals in the area but all said that they were full even though the display board outside showed beds were vacant,” he said.

He was eventually admitted at the Metro Hospital & Cancer Institute, where he passed away. “Doctors said the disease had affected his heart,” Ayush said.

North MCD director Press and Information said as per the orders of the High Court, salaries of all healthcare workers, of March and April, have now been released.

