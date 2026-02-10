‘Who is lying, Penguin or the General?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir

Since last Tuesday, the government has repeatedly asserted that General Naravane’s memoir is unpublished and cannot be quoted in the House.

Written by: Asad Rehman
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 05:11 PM IST
Rahul GandhiLok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, refused to back down, saying he believes the officer should decide whether the book has been published. (ANI Photo)
Amid the controversy over former Indian Army chief General M M Naravane’s memoir, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday afternoon, refused to back down, saying he believes the officer should decide whether the book has been published.

Asked about the questions over the publication of Four Stars of Destiny, Gandhi said: “Here is a tweet (post on X) from Mr Naravane ji. It’s a tweet that says – ‘Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind!’ This is a tweet that Mr Naravane has made. You can look into the tweet.”

“So, the point I am making is either Mr Naravane is lying… and I believe the Army Chief, okay? I don’t think he will lie… or Penguin is lying. Somebody needs to clarify… both cannot be telling the truth,” he added.

Since last Tuesday, the government has repeatedly asserted that General Naravane’s memoir is unpublished and cannot be quoted in the House. Gandhi has on multiple occasions tried to quote from the memoir, which has led to a ruckus in the House, with Congress and other Opposition members insisting that Gandhi be allowed to quote the book.

Eight Opposition MPs, including seven from Congress, were suspended last week over alleged misbehaviour in the Lower House.

On a question whether this is a government conspiracy, Gandhi said, “Please listen to what I said. Penguin is saying something. They are saying the book is not being published, right? The book is available on Amazon. General Naravane has tweeted, as I just read to you, that please buy my book. And I think he tweeted that in 2023.”

Also Read | Delhi Police files case over circulation of General Naravane’s unpublished book

“So, Naravane Ji, who is the Army Chief, whom I believe over Penguin… Do you believe Penguin over Naravane Ji? So, I believe Mr Naravane. He is the Army Chief. He has made certain statements in the book that are inconvenient for the Government of India. It’s inconvenient for the Prime Minister of India. And obviously, you have to decide whether Penguin is telling the truth or the Army Chief is telling the truth. That’s the simple issue,” he said

Story continues below this ad

On another question, Gandhi said, “The central thing is…(pointing towards a banner of ‘Narender Surrendered?’). This is the image… You should show this… this is the image that you have to understand… This is what has happened….”

Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

