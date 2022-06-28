scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

L-G writes to NDMC, MCD on monsoon prep

The civic agencies have been directed to take action and submit a report in two weeks.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 2:05:54 am
Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsL-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

With the monsoon round the corner, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to identify dangerous buildings under their jurisdiction that are prone to collapse or damage, and to ensure measures to prevent any kind of untoward incident.

The civic agencies have been directed to take action and submit a report in two weeks.

According to sources, the L-G, invoking section 348 of the DMC Act, 1957, and section 258 of the NDMC Act, 1994, that mandates the MCD and NDMC to identify such buildings and take remedial measures, has issued written directions to MCD’s special officer and commissioner and NDMC chairman to undertake the exercise.

More from Delhi

“The L-G has directed the MCD and NDMC to make sure such dangerous buildings do not cause any mishap or loss of life and property or any inconvenience to the people at large. For this, the civic agencies have been directed to take appropriate action to demolish or repair such vulnerable buildings,” said official sources.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
An IITian, a convict serving life, and a ‘whistleblower’ cop:...Premium
An IITian, a convict serving life, and a ‘whistleblower’ cop:...
Road to 2024: As BJP fills gaps ahead of next LS polls, Droupadi Murmu is...Premium
Road to 2024: As BJP fills gaps ahead of next LS polls, Droupadi Murmu is...
MYn wants to be India’s next big ‘super-app’ with unique take on privacyPremium
MYn wants to be India’s next big ‘super-app’ with unique take on privacy
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement