L-G writes to NDMC, MCD on monsoon prep

With the monsoon round the corner, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to identify dangerous buildings under their jurisdiction that are prone to collapse or damage, and to ensure measures to prevent any kind of untoward incident.

The civic agencies have been directed to take action and submit a report in two weeks.

According to sources, the L-G, invoking section 348 of the DMC Act, 1957, and section 258 of the NDMC Act, 1994, that mandates the MCD and NDMC to identify such buildings and take remedial measures, has issued written directions to MCD’s special officer and commissioner and NDMC chairman to undertake the exercise.

“The L-G has directed the MCD and NDMC to make sure such dangerous buildings do not cause any mishap or loss of life and property or any inconvenience to the people at large. For this, the civic agencies have been directed to take appropriate action to demolish or repair such vulnerable buildings,” said official sources.