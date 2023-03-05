L-G vs Delhi govt on Finland teacher training again — this time, over selection process

The issue of sending government school teachers abroad for training sparked a fresh tussle between the Delhi government and L-G House Saturday — this time over the number of such teachers being sent abroad as well as the procedure of their selection.

L-G VK Saxena has approved the education department’s proposal to send primary teachers from Delhi government schools to Finland. However, to ensure “equal representation”, L-G House officials said 87 primary in-charges — three from each of the 29 administrative zones — will be selected against 52 “who were arbitrarily selected by the government”.

The move has not gone down well with the AAP government which called it “a complete fraud” against the Constitution and Supreme Court orders related to separation of powers between both administrative entities. Accusing him of “acting like a mini-dictator”, the government accused him of “spreading misinformation”, becoming “a major roadblock” for the development of Delhi with stalling “all good work of the Kejriwal government” as his “only objective” and demanded “what qualification” he had to amend the government’s proposal.

The government attacked the L-G for returning the amended proposal for the program “after sitting on it for four months” and ensuring that the proposal became infructuous since the trainings were to be held in December 2022 and March 2023. “The file for the Finland teacher training program was first submitted to the L-G office on 25/10/2022 for him to consider if he wished to invoke a difference of opinion and refer it to the President… within 15 days, as per Transaction of Business Rules of GNCTD,” the government stated.

“After more than four months since the file was first submitted to him, the L-G has once again returned the proposal with amendments in flagrant violation of the Constitution and SC orders. In his amended proposal, the L-G has sought to modify the number of teachers to be sent for further training,” it further said, alleging that the L-G’s actions displayed “a complete disregard and disrespect” for the advice of SCERT Delhi, the expert body that had overseen all such programs in Delhi for several decades.

“What expertise does the L-G or his office have on such academic matters to overrule recommendation of the government’s own specialised body? The proposal of this training was prepared by SCERT Delhi which is an academic authority of Delhi government under the provision of Right to Education Act 2009,” the government stated.

Saxena noted in his comments prior to clearing the proposal: “… I would like to underline that despite… duly and rightfully enquiring about impact assessment on the learning outcomes of foreign training programs conducted in the past, and the desirability of examining and identifying similarly placed training programs in the institutes of excellence within the country, no comments have been offered by the Department / Hon’ble Minister thereto…”

“… I remain a firm believer in the exalted dicta of ‘discussion and disagreement leading up to decision rather than disruption’, set in stone by our founding fathers, as essential elements for the success of our Parliamentary Democracy. I accordingly agree in principle to the proposal of training programme for Primary In charges of Education Department, in Finland, solely in the interest of facilitating an executive decision — flawed that it may be — rather than joining issues to enable anarchic disruption,” the L-G also noted.

The L-G also advised the government to “adopt a fair and transparent selection process for identifying the organisers for the training programme”.