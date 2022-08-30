Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena flags ‘delay’ in audit at Delhi govt universities

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and AAP, Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has opened a new front, flagging an alleged delay in audit of accounts of Delhi government-funded universities.

Saxena sought explanations from the Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) within 15 days over “delaying the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audit for five years along with details of officers responsible for this lapse”.

Saxena is the chancellor of all state universities in Delhi.

Officials in the L-G house said, “Recently, disposing of a file in his capacity as the Chancellor for audit of accounts of the DPSRU for five years between 2015-16 and 2020-21 by the CAG, the L-G expressed serious concerns over the undue delay in conduct of audit of the university.”

Officials also said the L-G has come across “serious and continuous procedural lapses” on part of the state universities in Delhi and has taken serious note of it.

The L-G office also wrote to all V-Cs to ensure that meetings of the ‘Court of University’ are held at least twice a year.

Officials said the L-G has directed the Training and Technical Education, Higher Education Department to take immediate action to ensure entrustment of audit of accounts to the CAG of all state universities in accordance with the statutes in place.

Advertisement

The CAG had asked for the entrustment of audit of accounts of four other universities – Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT), said officials.

“The letter from the L-G Secretariat has underlined that the University Courts are entrusted with the statutory responsibility of reviewing the broad policies and programmes of the university and suggesting measures for their improvement and development. The court meetings’ annual reports, annual accounts of the university and reports of its auditors are also presented for review, the letter from L-G Secretariat has underlined,” said officials.