L-G trying to stop hospital construction in Delhi, alleges Sisodia

A day after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena gave permission to the Anti-corruption Branch (ACB) to investigate allegations of corruption against senior officials of the Public Works Department, Deputy Chief Minister and department minister Manish Sisodia said the L-G was trying to stop the construction work of hospitals in Delhi.

Sisodia has also written a letter to the L-G asking him to withdraw the permissions given to the ACB. The L-G’s decision is incorrect, both in terms of law and effective governance, he said.

The Delhi government’s project to construct seven hospitals was announced to address the Covid situation in the capital, and the complaint seeking an investigation into the project, alleging corruption was filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari last year. Sisodia alleged that the BJP and its leaders have been making frivolous complaints against the developmental works in healthcare and education due to the repeated rejections they face from the people of Delhi.

Also read | BJP filing false complaints to stall work being done by AAP in various sectors: Sisodia

Calling the complaint completely bogus, the Deputy CM said that despite the complaint being called frivolous by former L-G Anil Baijal, the current L-G has given permission to the ACB to investigate the allegations of corruption. He pointed out that before giving permission to the ACB, the state government should have been consulted

“The complaint was filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari last year and the L-G has forwarded the year-old complaint to the ACB and has given permission to investigate the matter. I want to tell you that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is a Kattar Imandar (Honest) government which has always stood against corruption. But intimidating the engineers and officials of PWD without following the due procedure and informing the state government is unfair,” said Sisodia, adding, “The BJP which has government in several states neither work nor let other honest governments work. It files fake complaints to stop development works in Delhi and threatens the officials with its cheap tactics.”

The minister who holds the PWD portfolio said, “Former L-G Anil Baijal held that this complaint was politically motivated and it is in their habit to resort to such cheap tactics. He did not consider it worth a detailed investigation and now, the new Delhi L-G has reopened the investigation.”

Sisodia pointed out that the LG has violated the law by giving permission to the ACB. “ We are not afraid of any investigation, but you have to follow the legal procedure. Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act says that no police officer, which in this case is the ACB, can conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant, which is an engineer involved in the present case, under this act where the alleged offence is related to any recommendation made or decision taken by such public servant in discharge of his functions or duties without the previous approval of state government. The act also says that four months’ time will be provided to give approval in exceptional cases and three months’ time in regular cases.”

Also read | International Yoga Day: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wants to introduce daily yoga sessions in govt schools

The Union government brought out a new SOP for investigation under the act on September 3, 2021. The Delhi L-G violated this SOP while approving the request for an investigation in the present case, Sisodia added.

“Why does the current L-G estimate that the decision made by the then L-G is incorrect and needs to be probed again? You are bulldozing the law only to favour the BJP,” he said. “If you want to take action against corruption, ask the people for complaints and see the number of complaints against MCD, Delhi Police, and DDA. Their officials indulge in corruption and the people will tell you the same. You can ask them to send their grievances against any department of the Delhi government and we assure you full cooperation.”

“I have written a letter to the L-G seeking withdrawal of permission given to the ACB,” said Sisodia.

Meanwhile, Tiwari slammed the Deputy CM Tuesday and accused him of trying to hide the corruption in the construction of seven temporary hospitals, saying a city court had ordered a probe into it.

Instead of clarifying the charges of corruption in the construction of the hospitals by lying and trying to mislead the people of Delhi, he has written a letter to the L-G for withdrawing a probe by the ACB into the matter, while the probe has been ordered by a court, Tiwari said.

“Sisodia also said that he has filed defamation against me. However, he shied to say that Supreme Court has stayed it. He could face contempt of court for his comments,” Tiwari said.