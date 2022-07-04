scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 03, 2022
L-G tells MCD, DDA to plant 10k chandan trees

Officials said a sandalwood tree matures in 12-15 years and as per the current rate, sells at Rs 12-15 lakh each. At this rate, 10,000 sandalwood trees are estimated to fetch between Rs 12,000-15,000 crore upon maturity.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 1:56:24 am
L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Sunday directed the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies concerned to undertake a ‘Sandalwood Plan-tation Drive’ this monsoon and plant 10,000 trees across the city.

“The L-G has directed all landowning agencies that own huge tracts of land and maintain parks, gardens and undertake horticultural activities to plant 10,000 sandalwood (chandan) trees across the capital, so as to effectively monetise their land resources. Agencies like DDA, MCD, Delhi Parks & Garden Society, Delhi Biodiversity Society and others have been advised to complete the plantation of these trees during the ongoing monsoon season itself,” said a statement shared by Raj Niwas.

