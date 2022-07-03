scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 02, 2022
L-G takes stock of sites prone to waterlogging

He reviewed the long-term solutions to prevent waterlogging and flooding at these sites  and said, “any negligence will be viewed seriously and action will be taken against erring officials”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 1:04:45 am
At Pul Prahladpur, the L-G inspected the newly developed pumping station where six pumps have been installed to clear overflowing water.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Saturday inspected city’s chronic waterlogging sites — the Indraprastha stretch, railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur, and Minto Bridge — and instructed officials to make water drainage system foolproof.

“The L-G first visited the IP-WHO stretch on Ring Road where four pumps of 100 HP (horsepower) each have been installed to clear water from roads, and store in a newly-constructed sump adjacent to Ring Road… water from sump will be channelised into the Yamuna through two underground pipelines of 650-metre length each that can carry nearly 5 lakh litres of water,” said a statement from the L-G’s office.

The statement also said, “The L-G expressed displeasure at water drainage system developed at Minto Bridge.”

He was informed that a new underground pipeline has been installed to drain out rainwater from Minto Bridge to Bhavbhuti Marg towards the New Delhi railway station.

