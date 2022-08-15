scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

L-G takes part in ‘prabhat pheri’ with students

Earlier in the day, VK Saxena joined union ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi in a 'Prabhat Pheri' with 10,000 NDMC school students from Connaught Place to India Gate.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 1:43:12 am
VK Saxena also felicitated family members of freedom fighters who were associated with the Azad Hind Fauj. (File Photo)

Delhi L-G VK Saxena unfurled the Tricolor at Gandhi Smriti as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on the eve of the 75th Independence Day Sunday. He also honoured 97-year-old R Madhavan, a freedom fighter and the lone surviving member of the Azad Hind Fauj (INA). He also felicitated family members of freedom fighters who were associated with the Azad Hind Fauj.

Earlier in the day, he joined union ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi in a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ with 10,000 NDMC school students from Connaught Place to India Gate.

Several other BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, state president Adesh Gupta and Delhi MPs took out a march and hoisted flags at several places in the city ahead of Independence Day.

Nadda, along with other leaders, took out a silent march from Jantar Mantar to Connaught Place on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

MPs Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari distributed the Tricolour in their constituencies. Gupta had earlier participated in a Tricolour cultural programme.

