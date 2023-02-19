L-G shuffled PWD secy every six months, left it ‘headless’, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday accused Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena of having shuffled the secretary of the Public Works Department every six months to make the department ‘headless’ and stall infrastructure work being undertaken by the Delhi government.

Sisodia alleged that this was a brazen attempt by the L-G to abuse his hold over the services department to stall key infrastructure projects, such as the Ashram flyover and the redevelopment of major roads in the national capital along European lines among others.

“By shuffling five PWD secretaries in the last two and half years, sometimes within two months, and keeping the position intentionally vacant at times, L-G has turned PWD into a ‘headless’ body and sabotaged the development of the state,” Sisodia alleged.

As head of the department, Sisodia said, the PWD secretary presides over a team of more than 3,000 engineers and officials, provides administrative and financial approvals, and plays a critical role in coordinating the execution of infrastructure projects in the city in a timely manner.

“However, the decision of Delhi’s L-G, who controls the transfer and postings of all bureaucrats in the Delhi government through the services department, to transfer the PWD secretary once every six months… has made it impossible for the PWD to function smoothly and efficiently, resulting in project delays,” he alleged.

He alleged that frequent changes in the position had impacted several important infrastructure projects in the city, many of which were being planned in view of the forthcoming G20 Summit.

“The construction of the Ashram flyover used by nearly 4 lakh vehicles daily, which has missed several deadlines, is a prime example of a major infrastructure project that is suffering due to the actions of Delhi’s L-G. The redevelopment of 500 km of major roads in Delhi starting with 16 stretches on the model of European streets has also been affected by the act of the L-G,” he added.

The L-G House did not comment on the claims.