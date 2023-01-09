scorecardresearch
‘Appreciate that you are taking governance seriously’: L-G responds to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s letters, calls meeting

Responding to the letters, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena said, "I am in receipt of several letters from you over the past few days. At the outset, I would like to express my appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance in the city seriously."

Last week, Kejriwal wrote multiple letters to the L-G alleging that Saxena was taking decisions and appointed nominated councillors in MCD, members for Haj committee and interfered in several other government matters bypassing the elected government. (File)

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote several letters over nominations of aldermen and other issues related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena responded to him saying, “I appreciate the fact that you are taking governance seriously.” He also suggested a meeting for “broader clarity” on various issues.

Last week, Kejriwal wrote multiple letters to the L-G alleging that Saxena was taking decisions and appointed nominated councillors in MCD, members for Haj committee and interfered in several other government matters bypassing the elected government.

Responding to the letters, L-G said, “I am in receipt of several letters from you over the past few days. At the outset, I would like to express my appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance in the city seriously and gotten into the intricacies of Constitutional provisions, Statutes and Acts that outline the multi-layered scheme of administration in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

He said, “The provisions governing administration in Delhi emanate out of serious deliberations in the Constituent Assembly, State Reorganization Commission and the Parliament of India, apart from having been clearly interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on several occasions.”

To make things clear, the L-G called for a meeting to discuss matters with Kejriwal. “While the same are amply clear for any practitioner of statecraft, lawyer, scholar as indeed a common citizen concerned with it, for the sake of ample clarity, I would like to invite you for a meeting where we could discuss issues threadbare,” he said.

“We used to meet regularly till October 2022, where after you expressed your inability to meet due to your preoccupation with the State Assembly and Municipal Elections,” said the L-G.

“Now that the same is over, it will be in the fitness of things that such meetings are resumed in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict-free governance of the city, in the interest of its people. Your office may accordingly fix up any mutually convenient date for a meeting, that I am sure will lead to broader clarity,” read the letter.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 16:48 IST
