Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

L-G proposes creation of 467 posts to boost security at Kartavya Path

Of the proposed positions, while 227 will be deployed for the area security plan of the Central Vista Project and surrounding areas of Kartavya Path, 240 will man the new police station at the stretch, said officials

Recently, the L-G also passed the Delhi Police's proposal to construct a new police station Kartavya Path. (PTI)

To strengthen the security around the newly developed Kartavya Path and Lutyens’ Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday recommended and forwarded a proposal seeking the creation of 467 new posts to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Of the proposed positions, while 227 will be deployed for the area security plan of the Central Vista Project and surrounding areas of Kartavya Path, 240 will man the new police station at the stretch, said officials.

These posts will be for Inspector, Sub-inspector, Assistant Sub-inspector, Head Constable, Constable and MTS. All these staff will be deployed over a 4.5 sqkm area that houses the chief dignitaries including the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and other judges and MPs, apart from the Parliament, and 11 office complexes of the combined Central Secretariat where thousands come to work every day.

Moreover, the area also witnesses a heavy footfall of domestic visitors and tourists every year. The location is also quite famous for demonstrations and protests.

Recently, the L-G also passed the Delhi Police’s proposal to construct a new police station Kartavya Path. The erstwhile Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 08:23:36 am
