L-G orders officer reshuffle, Manish Sisodia calls move illegal

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the L-G did not even consult the government before making the new appointment in the education department. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the L-G did not even consult the government before making the new appointment in the education department. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

With the Centre making it clear that he continues to control services, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, the first after the July 4 Supreme Court order that curtailed his powers. The latest transfers and postings, including the appointment of a new director in the education department, by Baijal left the elected government seething, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia terming the orders “illegal”.

Through two separate orders dated July 9, Baijal transferred Special Commissioner (Trade and Taxes) Sanjay Goel and posted him as the new director in the education department.

Vasthakumar N, who was awaiting posting, has replaced Goel. The other order announced the repatriation of SDMC deputy commissioner Chanchal Yadav as L-G’s special secretary.

Sisodia said the L-G did not even consult the government before making the new appointment in the education department, which gets the lion’s share of the government’s annual budget. The L-G is “forcibly keeping the services department with him”, Sisodia said.

Read | Arvind Kejriwal to LG: How can you be selective in accepting SC verdict

“We have allotted around 26 per cent of the annual budget to the education department. Education is at the heart of our efforts in government. Still, the L-G did not think it fit to consult us before making an appointment to the department. Even the court had stressed on cooperation, but still he didn’t,” Sisodia said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government Tuesday raised the 2015 MHA notification, which had put services under the domain of the L-G, requesting that it be taken up by a regular bench for an “early disposal”.

The MHA had recently advised the L-G to keep the services department with him citing that notification even as the elected government cried foul.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App