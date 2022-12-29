scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

L-G okays proposal on pvt labs in govt hospitals, reluctantly

Tests in hospitals and clinics run by the Delhi government are conducted for free and many have been outsourced to private firms. The government covers the costs of these tests. 

Vinai Kumar Saxena, V K Saxena, Delhi government hospitals, Private labs, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsL-G V K Saxena

Private companies can continue to offer diagnostic test services at Delhi government hospitals, dispensaries and mohalla clinics after L-G V K Saxena approved the Aam Aadmi Party government’s proposal to extend their services.

His approval, however, came with the observation that he had no option but to accept the proposal in the interest of the people as the current contract of private companies was set to expire on December 31.  In the note, where he gave approval for the extension, Saxena wrote that while the decision was taken by the cabinet of ministers in July, the file was sent to him only on December 12.

Then, he wrote, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to him on December 24 and made the letter public “to force a decision”.

Officials said the L-G, while concurring with the decision, has noted that, doing so “is admission that hospitals and facilities run by the state government have failed on the parameters of something as basic as pathological and diagnostic testing.  While such a decision on the part of governments in remote places that lack facilities in terms of physical infrastructure and trained medical professionals in the government sector would have made sense, it does not meet the requirements of a rational decision in the capital, owing to the fact that government hospitals and facilities in Delhi, as often claimed by the government, are replete with ample physical infrastructure in terms of building, space, machinery and equipment and medical professionals of the highest calibre.”

He also pointed out that the number of patients getting treatment in mohalla clinics has reduced despite the rise in the number of clinics.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 02:09 IST
