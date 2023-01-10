‘L-G office refused to give appointment to CM Arvind Kejriwal’: Delhi Govt sources

Days after exchanging barbs over the city administration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an appointment to meet Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena but his office did not allot a time, according to sources in the Delhi Government. “L-G is very busy, can’t meet before Friday,” it said.

“Following the L-G’s letter, the CM had immediately written back accepting the invite and sought an appointment today (Tuesday). But, the L-G office refused to give a timely appointment, saying he is very busy and cannot meet before Friday 4 pm,” said a source.

Responding to the allegations, officials at the L-G office said Kejriwal is doing “theatrics’. “He did not have time for a meeting in the last three months but the day after the L-G writes a letter to resume the meeting, he wants to do theatrics, drama… L-G has prior meetings and plans. He cannot fix a meeting as soon as the CM requests and demands,” said an official.

Last week, Kejriwal had written to Saxena on multiple occasions accusing him of taking decisions bypassing and ignoring the Delhi Government on issues ranging from the appointment of nominated councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and members of the Delhi State Haj committee among others.

Responding to the multiple letters received from the chief minister in one go, Saxena on Monday called a meeting to discuss the ongoing conflict with the city government for “broad clarity”.

Saxena, in his letter to the Delhi chief minister Monday, said Kejriwal and he met regularly until October last year. “We used to meet regularly till October 2022, where after you expressed your inability to meet due to your preoccupation with the State Assembly and Municipal Elections,” he said.

“Now, that the same is over, it will be in the fitness of things that such meetings are resumed in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict-free governance of the City, in the interest of its people. Your office may accordingly fix up any mutually convenient date for a meeting, that I am sure will lead to broader clarity,” said L-G’s in his letter.