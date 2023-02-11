L-G nod to probe body meant to oversee healthcare in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his approval for a vigilance inquiry in relation to the formation of the Delhi Healthcare Corporation Limited (DHCL), which was incorporated in May 2016 to ensure centralised procurement of drugs and equipment and the smooth functioning of Delhi government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics, it is learnt.

The Delhi government did not comment on the development.

Sources said the company was envisioned as an umbrella body to also oversee setting up and running of laboratory services, and computerisation and similar functions at Delhi government hospitals.

However, after its formation, it appeared to be dormant, and came on the radar of the L-G’s office after the Delhi government’s Health & Family Welfare department proposal, on May 10 last year, sought the constitution of a new Board of Directors for the company, it is learnt.

It also sought ex-post-facto approval of the L-G “to incorporate DHCL” and his approval to release Rs 5 crore to the company.

Sources said that in 2017, the then Chief Secretary had sought records related to the DHCL for more information about it and its functions, but was informed that the relevant files were missing, and only a shadow version could be found.

A formal police complaint was filed to trace these missing files, and they were recovered five years later – towards the end of the year 2022. The files revealed that the Health & Family Welfare Department had proposed on August 27, 2014 the incorporation of a similar body, named the Delhi Medical Services Corporation (DMSC), in response to which the then L-G observed: “I’m not sure that this is such a good idea…”

Alleged violations that have now been highlighted to the L-G include incorporation of the company in May 2016 without obtaining the then L-G’s approval, and the files intentionally going missing “to keep DHCL alive”.

The Chief Secretary, according to officials, has also suggested immediate winding up of DHCL “to avoid any further wasteful expenditure”.

He is also learnt to have recommended “identifying delinquent officials of the health department in the matter of missing files and to inquire into the whereabouts of Rs 5 crore, which was transferred into the account of DHCL from the accounts of Delhi Arogya Kosh” – a registered society that provides financial assistance to patients at government hospitals.