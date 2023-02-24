scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
L-G nod to appoint son of Delhi cop killed on duty

ASI Meena was taking the accused to the police station when the latter whipped out a knife and attacked him multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries on January 8.

The son of ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena, who was stabbed to death while apprehending a snatcher in West Delhi last month, will be appointed as a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police after L-G VK Saxena’s intervention.

In recognition of his father’s exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty, Saxena invoked his special powers in Deepak Meena’s appointment to the force on compassionate grounds. He invoked powers under Rule 30 of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980, and relaxed the prescribed criterion to facilitate Deepak’s appointment following the recommendations of Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora for such relaxation, Raj Niwas stated.

After his death, Shambhu Dayal’s wife Sanjana submitted an application for Deepak’s appointment on compassionate grounds. The proposal was examined but he was found short of some physical requirements.

“The Police Commissioner expeditiously sought approval of the L-G for relaxation of rules for Deepak Meena’s appointment. In view of the facts and circumstances… and owing to the financial hardship that his family would have faced, since he was the sole breadwinner…, the L-G invoked his special powers…,” Raj Niwas stated.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 06:20 IST
