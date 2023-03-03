L-G nod for panel to address illegal phone calls in Delhi jails

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the constitution of a high-level committee to suggest ways and identify means to address the issue of illegal and unauthorised telephone communication from city jails.

Tasked with submitting its recommendations within a month, the committee constituted under Director General (Prisons) will explore suitable jamming solutions emerging in the market in addition to the existing infrastructure and their testing in prisons to check their effectiveness at blocking incoming/outgoing calls, SMS and data services on prison premises.

The committee will be chaired by DG (Prisons) and will have representatives from the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), the Delhi Police, IIT-Delhi, the Center for Development of Telematics, the Special Protection Group and the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

According to Raj Niwas, 31 mobile jammers were installed at Tihar and Rohini jails between 2008 and 2012 to block 2G & 3G mobile signals, however, after the introduction of 4G services in the country, these became ineffective in blocking mobile signals due to which their annual maintenance contracts were not renewed after November 2016.

Following this, a committee constituted under the then DG (Prisons) proposed and decided on an alternate solution in the form of a ‘Harmonious Call Blocking System’ (HCBS) for blocking 2G, 3G and 4G signals that could later also be suitable for 5G.

This entailed installing one or more ‘Special Tower’ on jail premises known as T-HCBS that follow a hybrid approach to jamming solutions which were then installed in various prisons and were found to be effective “to a very large extent”, however, these could not “prevent leakage in totality.”

“While telecom service providers could not provide a mechanism for real-time monitoring of the effectiveness of the installed T-HCBS, these towers were also causing a problem of blocking calls and data services of ordinary citizens living in residential areas around jails,” Raj Niwas stated.

“It was also learnt that if the dominant T-HCBS or the second layer tower fails to generate signals, the third layer tower can also provide signals for executing calls and therefore 100% call blocking could not be achieved,” it also said.

Apart from this, Raj Niwas added, the functioning of T-HCBS was also affected by various other factors such as non-coverage of dark areas, shadow areas, multi-path propagation, fading and atmospheric conditions among others and, in sum, could not achieve 100% blockage of signals due to these constraints.

“To address these concerns, based on the actual situation on the ground, a need was felt to explore various other existing and emerging jamming solutions to curb the menace of mobiles and SIM cards in prisons and to ensure that no mobile communication is possible in jail premises, a high level committee has been proposed,” Raj Niwas added.