L-G nod for mayor polls on Feb 22

L-G VK Saxena has approved the AAP government’s recommendation to hold the Delhi mayoral polls on February 22.

The L-G’s nod came hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommended that the mayoral election be held on the said date and a day after the Supreme Court held that nominated members, or aldermen, cannot vote during internal polls for posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The apex court verdict had also directed that the notification for MCD polls be issued within 24 hours. The AAP Saturday also staged a protest outside Raj Niwas demanding Saxena’s resignation, accusing him of harassing people of Delhi by “unconstitutionally delaying” mayoral election for over 2.5 months “in connivance with BJP”.

AAP Kalkaji MLA Atishi said, “The L-G has no right to stay in his position anymore. The Supreme Court has given a tight slap on the face of BJP and L-G and told them that no one is above law and Constitution in the country.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party welcomed the polling date and alleged that AAP was planning to disrupt its proceedings.

“If AAP respects the SC, then the CM should give an assurance that his party will allow the process of formation of Standing Committee to begin on February 22. The CM should commit that like in MCD’s 2017-22 term, now too aldermen will have the right to vote in zonal committees,” he said.