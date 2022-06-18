L-G directs MCD to restore dead lake, chalk out revamp plan for world-class nursery at Roshanara Bagh

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today directed the MCD in North Delhi to redevelop an identified 8.5 acre of Roshanara Bagh as a world-class nursery of rare and exotic plants and flowers. The work must start “today”, Saxena said, with the project set to be completed in the next three months. The nursery will not only provide 3 lakh plants and saplings annually for plantation across the city, but will also be provided to the people of Delhi at a nominal cost, he said

A dead lake spread over 3.8 acres will also be restored, with the L-G directing the officials to dredge and clean it to a depth of 4 metres.

Stating that rainwater might not be sufficient to fill the lake, he asked that water from neighbouring areas that are prone to flooding and waterlogging such as Roshanara Road, Kamla Nagar, Malkaganj, and Andha Mughal be channelised to the lake through dedicated pipelines.

Saxena said the soil being de-silted from the bed of the lake be used to build a 4-metre-high bund around the lake. To secure this embankment, the L-G said the waste dumped at Bhalswa landfill should be used, adding that this will not only ensure that the soil does not flow back to the lake, but will also reduce the burden on the landfill. These works, he stated, should be completed within a month.

The place should evolve not only as a visitor attraction but also as an ecosystem that can sustain varied flora and fauna. While walking through the 57-acre park, the L-G said that it should be redeveloped as an ecologically rich landscaped area like Lodhi Garden or Nehru Park.

He also said the walkways should be developed, trees be pruned, and the plantation be scientific in accordance with the soil and climate of the area. The redeveloped gardens should be replete with eco-friendly public utilities, eateries and recreational spaces, he said.

Laying emphasis on environmental concerns of the capital, he said he will ensure every dead water body, park and green stretch and garden is reclaimed, revamped, and rejuvenated in line with his commitment to making Delhi a City of gardens and flowers.