L-G lays foundation stone of Delhi’s first bamboo park

August 10, 2022 2:00:46 am
L-G V K Saxena laid the foundation stone of ‘Baansera’, the city’s first multi-purpose bamboo-themed park. The park will have several amenities like conference spaces, watchtower, kiosks, huts, and seats for public use in a greenway area, with bamboo-curtained enclosures, said a senior DDA official. “The project has been started to enhance ecological character of the Yamuna floodplains and make it more people-friendly by making it attractive as a recreational and cultural venue,” the official said.
Ten hectares of the floodplain, south of NH-24 on the western bank, is being developed for the park. More than 25,000 special varieties of bamboo saplings, brought from Assam, will be planted. The official said it is aimed at achieving the purpose of augmenting public spaces in the national capital on one hand, and also at ensuring that the rich biodiversity of the floodplain is preserved and maintained, he said.
Saxena said planting bamboo on a large scale will help address the city’s problem of air pollution significantly. “Bamboo produces about 30% more oxygen even as it consumes far less water and enriches the soil,” he said.
Bamboo groves at the periphery will also help contain pollution caused by seasonal dust storms. Bamboo as a source for various economic activities will also help create employment opportunities and augment income, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Booked for assaulting cop, man acquitted after 15 years
HC grants interim protection from arrest to man booked for ‘raping, cheating’ woman
Strike completes 4 days; UG students steer clear of fee hike protest at IIT
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, business soars for bulk manufacturers of flags
Pune Police silent on Pooja Chavan case; Shinde said in July ‘Rathod given clean chit’
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’
3 held for stealing electronic control module from vehicles; 4th for selling them
Horoscope Today, August 10, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Maharashtra: Many former BJP ministers fail to get Cabinet berth
Maharashtra: Opposition slams induction of Sanjay Rathod, lack of woman ministers in Cabinet
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Independents, smaller parties left out in cold
Right to Information applicant blacklisted by Gujarat to move HC