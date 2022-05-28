L-G inspects capital’s roads, seeks uniformity in horticulture plantations

A day after he was sworn in as Delhi’s new Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena (64) Friday inspected several roads and directed officials to ensure uniformity in horticulture plantations across the city. Pointing to the lack of homogeneity in infrastructure, he told officials concerned to start work on rectifying the issues and said results should be visible in 15 days.

Accompanied by senior officers in charge of horticulture from urban local bodies and departments, Saxena inspected the stretch between Raj Niwas and Connaught Place as well as other roads including Vikas Bhawan 2, Monastery-ISBT, the overbridge connecting Geeta Colony, ITO near Feroz Shah Kotla Fort and Sikandra Road.

He pointed to the haphazard growth of plants, dried-up vegetation, garbage, and mounds of malba from drain desilting, construction/repairs of central verges and footpaths dumped on the road. Officials were directed to prune plants and trees, especially those covering streetlights and creating dark spots, remove malba and garbage from roads, and repair broken pavements.

Earlier in the day, he met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and discussed development of the national capital.

Following their first meeting, Saxena tweeted, “Hon’ble CM Arvind Kejriwal ji called on (me) today. We discussed various issues pertaining to the development of Delhi and the welfare of its people.” Kejriwal responded: “It was a pleasure to meet you, sir. I look forward to working with you for the welfare of Delhi.”