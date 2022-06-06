L-G has not taken stock of law and order: Atishi

In a series of attacks on Delhi Lt-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Sunday said that he had not yet visited any police station or taken stock of the law and order situation in the city, and has instead been interfering in the work of the elected government.

“After taking the oath, he had said he is not a person to sit in air-conditioned offices and he will be on the ground. In the last 10 days, several heinous crimes have taken place in the national capital… It seems that he has been asked by the Centre to stay away from the issue of law and order and has been given the mandate to meddle in the affairs of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government,” she said.

The law and order and police, as well as land, come under the jurisdiction of the Lt-Governor in Delhi.

Atishi had earlier accused Saxena of overstepping his constitutional jurisdiction and holding meetings with officials in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).