scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

L-G gives nod for activist Shehla Rashid’s prosecution in case related to 2019 tweets

The proposal to this effect was moved by the Delhi Police and supported by the Home Department. Saxena has granted the prosecution sanction against Rashid, former JNUSU vice-president, under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). 

Vinai Kumar Saxena, indian expressVinai Kumar Saxena. (File)
Listen to this article
L-G gives nod for activist Shehla Rashid’s prosecution in case related to 2019 tweets
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute activist Shehla Rashid Shora in a case filed against her for two of her tweets about the Indian Army allegedly “aimed at promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.”

Raj Niwas sources said the prosecution sanction was related to a case registered on September 3, 2019, under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Delhi Police Special Cell on the basis of a complaint made by an advocate, Alakh Alok Srivastava.

The proposal to this effect was moved by the Delhi Police and supported by the Home Department. Saxena has granted the prosecution sanction against Rashid, former JNUSU vice-president, under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In his complaint, Srivastava said, “On 18.08.2019, one Ms. Shehla Rashid, resident of Kashmir made following two tweets about the Indian Army:- “Armed Forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on floor, mixing oil with rice, etc” at 12.00 PM on 18.08.2019, and, “In Shopian, 04 men were called into the Army Camp and ‘interrogated’ (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream and be terrorized. This created an environment of fear in the entire area,” at 12 pm on August 18, 2019.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Srivastava had, along with his complaint, also provided a rebuttal by the Indian Army through a media outlet on social media.

The Home Department, in its observations on the case, said, “The nature of the case, location to which the tweets refers and making false allegations against the Army makes it a serious issue. Not every tweet is to be proceeded with, under criminal law.”

More from Delhi

“But the tweet of the kind, in this case, needs to be processed against Religious fault lines have been created in J&K by the likes of Ms. Shehla Rashid. The case is made for prosecution u/s 153A IPC. This relates to public order,” it also stated.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 12:08 IST
Next Story

Varun Dhawan supports Samantha Ruth Prabhu, slams Twitter handle that said she’s ‘lost charm and glow’: ‘Feel bad for you son, glow is available on Instagram’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close