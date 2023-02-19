L-G forced his counsel on Delhi govt, says Kejriwal, day after win in SC’

A day after the Supreme Court held that members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor cannot vote in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s mayoral election – an outcome in favour of the AAP – Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused L-G VK Saxena of constitutional overreach and “interference in administration of justice”.

The AAP national convenor said Saxena had tried to “forcibly prevent” the AAP government from presenting its views before the Supreme Court by forcing the urban development department to appoint Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who happened to be the L-G’s counsel, to argue the government’s case.

Raj Niwas did not issue an official response to the Chief Minister’s allegations, but an L-G House source claimed that the Delhi government was not a respondent in the case in the first place. The LG, the source said, was respondent number 1 and had directed the department to argue the case in his capacity as Administrator of Delhi.

“In a victory for democracy, the Supreme Court has come in the way of the BJP and the L-G trying to have a BJP mayor by force. Shelly Oberoi, our mayoral candidate, had taken the matter to court; the L-G on the night of February 9, the eve of the hearing, directed the urban development secretary to appoint his own counsel, Tushar Mehta, to represent the Delhi government,” Kejriwal said.

“The L-G essentially said: My lawyer is Tushar Mehta, your lawyer too should be Tushar Mehta. The urban development secretary was forced by the L-G to appoint him… The L-G, to hide the facts from the court and the people, muscled his way into getting this appointment done. This is illegal,” he said.

On February 8, a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud issued notice on a plea by Aam Aadmi Party and Oberoi seeking early conduct of the mayoral elections to the office of the L-G and pro tem speaker, pointing out that even assuming that nominated members, or aldermen, are allowed to vote, the “difference between” the petitioners and opposition was “very substantial”.

According to Kejriwal, the Delhi government as well as the Office of the L-G were “two different parties to the same case” because the views of both “were very different”. The Delhi government had asked the secretary of the Urban Development department to appoint Gautam Narayan as its lawyer in the case and had the option of picking a lawyer of its choice.

In a communication on February 9, Raj Niwas had written to the UD Secretary: Hon’ble Lt Governor has desired that the Urban Development Department, GNCTD shall defend this Petition on behalf of Respondent No. 1 also i.e. Office of Lt Governor, Delhi and engage the services of Shri Tushar Mehta, Ld Solicitor General of India to defend this Petition.”

Alleging that this amounted to criminal contempt of court, Kejriwal appealed to Saxena “not to resort to hooliganism to interfere in the functioning of the government”. “The L-G is trampling upon the Constitution. How can Delhi function like this? How can the country go on like this?”

On its part, an L-G House source sought to clarify that the L-G, in his capacity as Administrator of Delhi, had engaged the service of the UD department, “as he would have with any other government department had the matter concerned it”.

“The AAP was the party on whose plea the notice was issued and was adequately represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the court,” the source added.