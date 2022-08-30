scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

L-G flags dip in enrolment, attendance in govt schools

The Delhi government has set aside a fourth of its budget for education each year since coming to power and improving infrastructure and learning levels has been its flagship project for the past seven years.

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo)

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar asking him to examine why enrolment and attendance in Delhi government schools have been dipping over the past few years despite an increase in per student expenditure.

“Despite substantial increase in investment in the Education Sector by the State government both in absolute terms and as part of the total budget, it is seen that during the same period, the enrolment in Delhi government schools declined from 15.42 lakh in 2014-15 to 15.19 lakh 2019-20,” the letter, written on August 26, states.

“The percentage of students attending classes in Delhi government schools has been declining and… was in the range of 55% and 61% between 2016-17 to 2019-20… Hon’ble Lt Governor has accordingly desired that the reasons for the above anomaly may be examined in larger public interest…,” it added.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 01:57:15 am
