L-G directs chief secretary to resolve water issue at Montenegro consulate

After the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Montenegro wrote to L-G V K Saxena about shortage of water at the consulate in Greater Kailash, the L-G has asked the Chief Secretary to address the issue, noting that such things “tarnish India’s international image”.

In a letter dated August 5, Dr Janice Darbari, Honorary Consul General of Montenegro in India, wrote that “water supply to the consulate has not been coming for two days”. The L-G shared a photo of the communication on Twitter.

An official in the L-G office said, “Expressing concern over the issue of non-supply of water, non-availability of tankers and dirty water supply by Delhi Jal Board, even to members of the diplomatic corps as also… L-G has asked the Chief Secretary to immediately address the issues. He has also flagged these issues to the CM.”

The DJB issued a statement stating that water in the area where the consulate is located is “normal” and “no disruption in supply has been reported/observed in the recent past”. According to the DJB, a call was made from the consulate on August 4, requesting a water tanker. Water was delivered through a tanker at 8.45 am on August 5, the statement said.