L-G differs with Delhi govt on NEET, JEE

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal has given his go-ahead to hold the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) in Delhi, two days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to the Centre seeking to postpone the exams or provide an alternative.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the entrance tests. JEE (Main), an online exam for engineering, is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6 at test centres, and NEET, a pen-and-paper exam for medical and dental courses, on September 13.

Delhi government sources said Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot had also flagged his objections in writing. “The L-G has overturned the position of the elected government on the issue,” a source in the Delhi government said.

Neither the government, nor the L-G Secretariat offered any official comment on the development.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Sisodia had said that calling students to take the exams would amount to “willfully playing with the lives of the children”. “In a situation like this, we will have to think not as administrators but as guardians,” he wrote.

Apart from Delhi, many other states have been opposing the Centre’s move to hold the exams. However, conveying the position of the Centre, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare told The Indian Express recently that postponing the tests till after Diwali would wash out an entire semester and affect fresh admissions over the next few years.

