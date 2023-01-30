L-G relaxes norms for 3 compassionate appointments in Delhi Police

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Monday relaxed norms for three compassionate appointments in the Delhi Police by overruling the force’s decision of rejecting beneficiaries who were overage for it by five to six months.

According to L-G House officials, applications for the appointment of three beneficiaries on compassionate grounds—Rakesh Kumar for the post of constable (driver), Ajay Kumar, for the same post, and Jitendra Bhadoria, for constable (executive)—were rejected by the Delhi Police on grounds of them being overage.

“However, the L-G, in the exercise of power under 30 of the Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, relaxed the prescribed age criterion and directed for issuing appointment letters to the three beneficiaries,” the official said.

Of the applicants, Rakesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar had appealed to the L-G seeking an age relaxation of five months while Bhadoria had sought it for six months. Compassionate appointments are made following the death of a police officer in the line of duty. A family member of the deceased is given employment in the force if they fulfil certain criteria, including the financial status of the family among others.

Saxena, while granting the age relaxation, underlined that the deceased police personnel had left behind wives, aged parents, young children and an unmarried daughter, and it was important and in the interest of natural justice that such factors, including the families’ financial conditions, are taken into consideration while deciding cases of compassionate appointment, the official said.

“While deciding these applications, the L-G also noted that a large number of posts reserved for appointment on the compassionate ground were lying vacant. He was informed that 115 posts of constable (executive) and 28 posts of constable (driver) were vacant, against whom the L-G allowed these three appointments,” the official also said.

Late Devender (constable), brother of the applicant Rakesh, died on January 7, 2015, at the age of 25, leaving behind dependent old-aged parents and his brother. Late Dharampal, ASI (executive), father of the applicant Ajay, died on December 14, 2019, leaving behind a dependent wife and Ajay. Late Raghubir Singh, ASI (executive), the father of the applicant Jitendra, died on March 21, 2020, he is survived by his dependent wife, an unmarried daughter and his son.

In a related development, Saxena also approved the promotion of 139 doctors (non-teaching specialists), working in various Delhi government hospitals from grade-II to grade-I. These promotions, for which they were eligible after the completion of four years of service, had been pending since 2020-2021.

Initially appointed by the UPSC in 2014-2015, Raj Niwas officials said, these doctors had been working in Delhi government hospitals such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital among others, and are specialists in various disciplines, including Obstetrics and Gynecology, ENT, Paediatrics, Medicine, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology and Anesthesia among others.