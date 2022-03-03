L-G Anil Baijal: Delhi to become night-time economy

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said Wednesday that Delhi’s plan to promote the night-time economy can be a boost for cultural recreational activities, logistics and particular industries.

Speaking at the CII Delhi State Annual Session 2021-22, Baijal said Delhi’s Master Plan 2041, which promotes a ’24-hour city’ with a night-time economy, will be notified this year. “The MPD 2041 is a continuing as well as a prospective document that aims at taking Delhi to the much-deserved place on the high table of internationally acclaimed capitals. Rather than being a regulatory manual, it will be an enabling plan for development of India’s capital as a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive Metropolis. It focuses on environmental sustainability, quality livability and economic and cultural vitality,” he said.

The Master Plan is created by the Delhi Development Authority, which the L-G chairs. It is a roadmap for the development of the city, the initiatives that will be promoted in the city and the intervention needed to foster economic as well as social development.

“For the first time, the Delhi Master Plan has included provisions for promoting night time economy. This is a critical intervention that can result in many positives. It will support economic activities that can thrive at night, like cultural activities, certain industries, logistics, etc. thereby helping to stagger work timings and reduce congestion on roads. Night life can also provide interesting options for citizens to participate in recreational, cultural and creative pursuits after work hours… City-wide festivals that celebrate night life will also be supported,” Baijal said.