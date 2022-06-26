scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
L-G advises MCD to bring all properties under tax net

Expressing concern over the fact that properties, commercial establishments as well as people in as much as 65% of the geographical area of Delhi did not pay any property tax, Saxena said it was an unfortunate, unfair, and unviable situation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 5:20:14 am
Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena. (PTI, file)

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has advised that all properties within the city limits – commercial as well as residential – be brought under the tax net so that the MCD’s income increases and it is able to provide better services, said the civic body in a press statement.

These are mostly unauthorised colonies and village areas.

“Since the entire city, and not just 35% residents of 11 lakh houses living in authorised or regularised colonies, were availing of amenities and services offered by the Municipal Corporation, it would only be fair and justified that all pay property tax at differential rates as per their respective self-assessed financial status. For this purpose, he instructed officials to simplify the forms for property tax registration and ensure its Aadhaar linkage,” said the MCD.

The L-G had asked officials to take people and RWAs on board and address their concerns. “Such a partnership with the people, he said, will not only facilitate honest self-assessment on part of the assessees but also increase tax collection and… ensure better services…,” said a senior official of the MCD.

