Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Kunal Kamra’s Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad threaten protest

Members of the two outfits submit memorandum to police saying Kamra 'mocks Hindu deities', also meet club management.

SC notice, Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja, contempt rap, SC probe, Indian expressComedian Kunal Kamra.

The management of a bar in Gurgaon has decided to cancel stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show in Gurgaon, scheduled next weekend, after members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) threatened to protest and disrupt the show if it was not cancelled.

Kamra was scheduled to perform at Studio Xo bar in sector 29 on September 17 and 18. In an Instagram post on the bar’s page on August 29, the bar had released a poster, ‘Kunal Kamra Live’, with the show timings and ticket details.

Sources said at least 6-7 members of the two outfits went to the bar in sector 29 on Wednesday and asked the management to cancel the show. (Express photo)

On Friday afternoon, members of Bajrang Dal and VHP Gurgaon submitted a memorandum, addressed to the deputy commissioner, requesting that the show be cancelled as Kamra “mocks and makes fun of Hindu deities in his show”, and that could lead to tensions.

“One artist by the name of Kunal Kamra is organising a show at Studio Xo Bar in sector 29 Gurgaon on September 17. Yeh vyakti apne show mein Hindu devi va devtaon ka mazak udata hai (This person mocks Hindu deities in his show). An FIR has also been filed against him earlier in this regard. Iss show ke karan Gurgaon mein tanav utpan ho sakta hai (A tense situation may arise in Gurgaon due to this show). It is requested that the show be cancelled with immediate effect, otherwise Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers will protest against it,” read a memorandum

Sources said at least 6-7 members of the two outfits went to the bar in sector 29 on Wednesday and asked the management to cancel the show.

Praveen Saini alias Praveen Hindustani, district coordinator of Bajrang Dal, told The Indian Express, “We met the management of the bar and told them to cancel the show. This comedian has repeatedly insulted Hindu gods and goddesses in his shows and videos. We showed the organisers the videos of his acts on YouTube. Such artistes, who attack Hindu faith, will not be allowed to perform in Gurgaon and any such insults will not be tolerated. We handed over a memorandum to a magistrate and requested them to cancel the show as it could disturb communal harmony and create a potential law and order situation.”

Sahil Dawra, general manager, Studio Xo Bar, said, “We have decided to cancel the show. I do not want any trouble… Two men from Bajrang Dal… had come and they threatened to disrupt the show. They objected to the show and said that they will not allow the show to happen. I spoke with the owners, police, and the comedian and I don’t want any risk to my company and organisation… so we have decided to cancel it. We have not lodged any complaint with the police. We have written to the ticketing company and initiated the process to cancel the show.”

Kunal Kamra said, “The organisers are yet to reach out to me regarding the cancellation. So, I cannot comment more on this.”

However, an official of Oriole Entertainment, the entertainment agency involved in organising the show, said, “The show has been cancelled.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:10:13 pm
