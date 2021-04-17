Kumbh returnees in Delhi told to quarantine at home for 14 days

"All those residents of Delhi, who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh, will be required to compulsory home quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival to Delhi,” the order stated. (Photo: PTI)

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all the residents of Delhi, who have visited the Kumbh at Haridwar from April 21 till date, to upload their details in the Delhi government website and go for compulsory “Home Quarantine” for 14 days. If anyone violates the directive, he or she will face legal action.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev states, “The situation of Covid-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that in order to prevent further transmission of covid-19 virus and for effective covid-19 management, it has become imperative to mandatorily test, trace and quarantine all those residents of Delhi, who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh-2021 at Haridwar. All those residents of Delhi, who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh, will be required to compulsory home quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival to Delhi.”

“If it is found/reported that any such resident of Delhi, who has returned to Delhi after visiting Kumbh, has not uploaded the requisite details/information, he/she will be sent to the institutional government quarantine centers, as the case may be. The District magistrate of Delhi will ensure tracing and surveillance on a daily basis of such residents of Delhi. They should also ensure quarantining of such residents of Delhi, either at home or government quarantine centers. All district magistrates of Delhi and their counterpart DCPs and all authorities concerned should ensure strict compliance of this order,” it added.

Dev further states, “Any person violating these instructions will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.”