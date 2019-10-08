Krishna Nagar market tries going vehicle-free, some concerns remain

The first day of the five-day pedestrianisation project at East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar market saw mixed response from traders and residents as vehicles were halted outside the 1.25-km stretch.

Assistant commissioner Aman Rajput said they had the traders’ support, and that the project will be implemented on a permanent basis from November 15. “The trial is to see the hiccups being faced and what modifications can be done,” he said.

The actual test, however, will start Tuesday since Krishna Nagar market remains shut on Monday.

The main market road, from Hanuman Chowk to Vijay Chowk, was for pedestrians only and two other roads, in blocks A and C, were declared one-way for traffic.

A senior EDMC official said the area was chosen since, as per the EPCA’s plans, the East body is supposed to decongest the area. Plus, Krishna Nagar has a multi-level parking facility which is supposed to be opened to the public soon.

If project is a success, pedestrian projects could be launched in markets of Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Geeta Colony in the coming months, said Rajput. Jagdish Vohra, president of a market association in the area, said: “The project will reduce pollution. People will come in larger numbers if the ambience is good.”

Vikas Kumar, a trader, said: “Tuesday would also throw more challenges as a large footfall is expected since it is Dussehra.”