Krishi Bhawan mosque panel seeks clarity on fate of structure, urges preservation or alternate prayer site

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response in a plea expressing apprehension that the Qadeemi Masjid on the Krishi Bhawan premise, which is undergoing redevelopment, may be removed.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, though the Qadeemi Masjid — situated in the open court at Krishi Bhawan that is over 100 years old — does not figure in the list of structures to be removed, it also does not appear in the map of the proposed new building in detailed drawings attached with the tender.

The mosque is not a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India, but figures in a list of Waqf properties, published in the Delhi Administration’s Gazette of 1970.