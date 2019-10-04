Knee-deep water, traffic snarls as sudden showers lash Delhi-NCR

Following a long dry spell, sudden showers greeted the city Thursday evening.

Total rainfall of about 35.2 mm was recorded in the city from 8.30 am till 8.30 pm Thursday evening, IMD officials said. Light showers are expected to continue over the next two to three days, officials added.

Mercury is also expected to dip till October 9, with Safdarjung and Palam observatories of IMD recording minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius from October 5 to 7, and maximum of 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a partly cloudy sky.

Due to the heavy rain, runway operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were suspended for around 20 minutes till 8.20pm. As many as four flights were diverted during this time.

The downpour also led to waterlogging and traffic jams all across the city, especially in Central and South Delhi. Knee- deep water was seen at busy stretches such as Moolchand Underpass, Tilak Bridge, Hyatt Hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place, MB Road, IGNOU Road, Munirka, IIT Gate, South Extension and Sainik Farms.

It took commuters two to three times longer than usual to reach their destinations.

“I drive from Noida to Munirka every evening and reach in about an hour. On Thursday, it took me more than three hours to cover the same distance. Arterial roads were submerged,” said Rohit Dagar, a resident of Munirka.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at the IMD, said the city witnessed a thunderstorm for about an hour Thursday evening. He added that the condition was formed due to high moisture content in NCR areas and a high temperature Wednesday in Delhi, coupled with a cyclonic circulation above Haryana.

“Thunderstorms usually last for an hour or two. The city recorded moderate category of rainfall Thursday and light showers are possible over the next one or two days,” he added.

The minimum temperature is expected to dip further to 22 degree Celsius from October 8 to 9, and maximum temperature to 33 degree Celsius.