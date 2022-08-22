‘Is biodegradable kite-flying thread also banned?’ HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to clarify whether biodegradable kite-flying thread would also fall within the scope of the notification that bans threads made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material.

The division bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Amit Mahajan has sought clarification after hearing a petition challenging the notification issued by the government in 2017. The notification states that there shall be a ban on the “sale, production, storage, supply, import, and use of kite-flying thread made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material including popularly known as ‘Chinese maanjha’, and any other kite-flying thread that is sharp or made sharp, such as by being laced with glass, metal or any other sharp materials in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

The petitioner, Hathkargah Laghu Patang Udyog Samiti, stated before the court that it is engaged in the business of producing and selling cotton kite-flying thread which is strengthened by natural adhesives, such as rice and eggs. The court was told that the material is entirely biodegradable, and though, traditionally, powered glass was used to make the thread slightly sharp, the petitioner is also willing to refrain from using any crushed glass or other synthetic sharp material.

It was also clarified to the court that the product produced and sold by the petitioner does not strictly fall within the ambit of the notification, but there is an apprehension that government officials would nonetheless use coercive steps against it.

Seeking clarification from the government that whether biodegradable kite-flying thread with biodegradable adhesive or strengthening material also falls within the scope of the notification, the court also asked the state to inform it about the maximum permissible tensile strength. The matter will be heard again on September 2.