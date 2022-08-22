scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

‘Is biodegradable kite-flying thread also banned?’ HC asks Delhi govt

The division bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Amit Mahajan has sought clarification after hearing a petition challenging the notification issued by the government in 2017.

The Delhi HC earlier had directing the Delhi Police to ensure compliance of the National Green Tribunal order banning Chinese synthetic manjha, a string used in kites. (Representational image)

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to clarify whether biodegradable kite-flying thread would also fall within the scope of the notification that bans threads made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material.

The division bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Amit Mahajan has sought clarification after hearing a petition challenging the notification issued by the government in 2017. The notification states that there shall be a ban on the “sale, production, storage, supply, import, and use of kite-flying thread made out of nylon, plastic or any other synthetic material including popularly known as ‘Chinese maanjha’, and any other kite-flying thread that is sharp or made sharp, such as by being laced with glass, metal or any other sharp materials in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

Read |Delhi HC junks plea seeking ban on kite flying, asks cops to ensure Chinese manjha ban is enforced

The petitioner, Hathkargah Laghu Patang Udyog Samiti, stated before the court that it is engaged in the business of producing and selling cotton kite-flying thread which is strengthened by natural adhesives, such as rice and eggs. The court was told that the material is entirely biodegradable, and though, traditionally, powered glass was used to make the thread slightly sharp, the petitioner is also willing to refrain from using any crushed glass or other synthetic sharp material.

It was also clarified to the court that the product produced and sold by the petitioner does not strictly fall within the ambit of the notification, but there is an apprehension that government officials would nonetheless use coercive steps against it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
More from Delhi

Seeking clarification from the government that whether biodegradable kite-flying thread with biodegradable adhesive or strengthening material also falls within the scope of the notification, the court also asked the state to inform it about the maximum permissible tensile strength. The matter will be heard again on September 2.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:47:47 pm
Next Story

‘Treated like a terrorist’: UK academic tells Delhi HC on his deportation from Kerala

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Express Opinion

Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Premium
India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray
LIVE UPDATES

India leave Zimbabwe's chase in disarray

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year
Explained

CBDC, the 'digital rupee' that RBI could introduce this year

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement