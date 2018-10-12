Kishangarh murders: Police approach friends of accused

Mithilesh Verma, his wife Siya Devi, and daughter Neha Verma (right) were found dead Mithilesh Verma, his wife Siya Devi, and daughter Neha Verma (right) were found dead

A day after a 19-year-old was arrested for allegedly killing his parents and sister in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh village, police are recording the statements of 13 of his friends to establish his motive.

Sources told The Indian Express that police interviewed Suraj Verma’s friends and found that he and his friends had rented a room near his house, without the knowledge of his parents. “Three hookahs and a playstation have been recovered from the room,” said a police officer, adding that they have been asked to join the investigation.

According to police, one of his friends said Suraj’s parents would object to him meeting them, and claimed that they had beat up Suraj on several occasions. “However, Suraj did not share this with his friends and continued to meet them. He would also spend hours playing an online multi-player game on his mobile at the rented flat,” the officer said.

Suraj allegedly stabbed his father Mithilesh Verma (45), mother Siya Devi (35), and sister Neha Verma (15) to death on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. “The incident took place before 4 am on Wednesday. Suraj allegedly killed his father while he was sleeping by inflicting multiple stab wounds on his abdomen. Hearing the commotion, his sister woke up and he allegedly stabbed her in the neck. His mother, too, woke up and tried to protect her daughter. When he stabbed his mother in the stomach, his sister was still alive, but he then started to ransack the house to mislead police,” a senior police officer said.

Police had recovered a knife and a pair of scissors from the crime scene, and have sent it for forensic examination after lifting fingerprints.

Sources said Suraj, during questioning, revealed that he wanted to live a “different life with his friends”, but his parents “forced him to study” following which his relationship had turned sour with them.

Police said they are questioning his friends to see if Suraj killed his family for objecting to his lifestyle choices. DCP (southwest) Devender Arya confirmed that they have approached Suraj’s friends, but refused to divulge further details.

