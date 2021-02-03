Kisan morcha wants judicial probe into arrests

Violent clashes were reported between Delhi Police personnel and protesters on January 26 at various areas of Delhi after the the Republic Day function. (Express file photo)

The legal committee formed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday and demanded a judicial probe into the arrests made in connection with the kisan tractor rally on Republic Day.

In a press conference at Singhu, panel convenor Prem Singh Bhangu said: “The Kejriwal government provided us a list of 115 persons arrested by Delhi Police… We request a full judicial probe into this so that the truth comes out…”

A Delhi government spokesperson said: “Leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha met CM Kejriwal to discuss the issue of farmers lodged in jails of Delhi and missing persons in connection with the farmers’ protest. Delhi government has shared a detailed list of 115 farmers lodged in Delhi’s jails. CM Kejriwal assured farm leaders full support in their fight for justice.”