Security guard booked for beating stray dog to death in West Delhi

A security guard has been booked for allegedly beating a stray dog to death with an iron rod in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar. Police said a cross-FIR has also been registered against an animal activist and others for allegedly assaulting the guard.

According to police, the matter came to light on May 8 at 7.30 pm, when a complaint was lodged at Kirti Nagar police station by Tarun Ghai, a resident of Ramesh Nagar. In his complaint, Ghai alleged that on the evening of May 7, in J Block, Kirti Nagar, a security guard identified as Vinod Paswan attacked a stray dog with an iron rod, inflicting severe injuries.

The complainant informed police that the injured dog was initially taken to a private veterinary practitioner and was later shifted to a facility in Najafgarh for further treatment. The dog subsequently succumbed to its injuries. Police officials said that as of now, no formal medico-legal intimation regarding the death of the dog has been received from the veterinary hospital concerned.

Police said tensions escalated following the incident. An animal rights activist, Jasmeet Kaur, allegedly confronted and assaulted the guard outside the Kirti Nagar police station premises, a video of which later went viral on social media.

While no complaint was initially filed by the guard, police said he later approached them with a complaint. His medical examination was conducted at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital on May 11.

Following a preliminary enquiry, police registered two FIRs on May 11.

In the first case, Paswan, a resident of JJ Colony in Inderpuri, has been booked under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Section 325 BNS pertains to voluntarily causing grievous hurt, which applies when serious injury is inflicted intentionally, and can attract imprisonment along with a fine. Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act deals with acts of cruelty against animals, including beating or causing unnecessary pain or suffering.

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In the cross-case, Kaur and others have been booked under Section 115(1) of the BNS, which relates to voluntarily causing hurt, a less severe offence than grievous hurt, typically involving minor injuries. They have also been booked under Section 126 of the BNS, which pertains to wrongful restraint, i.e., obstructing a person from moving freely in a direction they have a right to proceed.

Police officers said both cases are being investigated simultaneously, and statements of witnesses are being recorded. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to corroborate the sequence of events.

“The role of all parties is being verified. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on evidence,” a senior police officer said.