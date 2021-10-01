Kirori Mal College sets up Centre for Disability Research

DU’s Kirori Mal College has set up a Centre for Disability Research, the first of its kind, to encourage academic engagement with disability and promote disability studies as a legitimate field of academic enquiry.

The centre, formally launched on Thursday, is interdisciplinary by nature. The faculty members associated with it are drawn from various departments of the college: English, Hindi, Zoology, Commerce, Geography, Political Science, Economics and Chemistry.

“Disability studies is yet to become a part of our academic consciousness in India. People would raise eyebrows at study of a period of history through the lens of disability. We thought it would be desirable to promote it as a critical tool of engagement, like gender and caste. The aim is to create awareness that this is a valid, viable perspective to approach the study of society and culture. It would also dovetail into our objective of trying to work towards an inclusive campus and society,” said Dr Someshwar Sati, coordinator of the centre and teacher in the college’s English department.

So far, 53 students are a part of the centre following a selection process.

Dr Shilpa Das, principal faculty at NID Ahmedabad, has already conducted two talks on conceptualising disability and disability studies. According to Dr Sati, a series of 11 lectures is lined up which will be delivered by international scholars on why disability research matters, and to help them understand and explore different possibilities of disability research.

“This is separate from a rehabilitation approach. When we talk about disability studies, what we say is that the problem is not persons with disabilities but the way that the idea of the normal has been constructed to create problems for disabled persons,” said Dr Sati. On Thursday, the centre, in collaboration with NGO Saksham, launched Aarohan – an initiative to create opportunities in higher education for visually impaired students.