Friday, July 29, 2022

Kirori Mal College signs MoU with DRDO, students will now get to use research facilities

The two institutes signed the MoU on Thursday to create a platform for collaborative academic and research programmes for students and teachers.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 10:25:05 am
The initiative for this step was taken by Kirori Mal College's Internal Quality Assurance Cell. (Express File Photo)

Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College (KMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will give its students access to the research facilities at the DRDO’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Science (INMAS).

The two institutes signed the MoU on Thursday to create a platform for collaborative academic and research programmes for students and teachers.

The initiative for this step was taken by KMC’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell as an “important step towards maintaining quality research in sciences and social sciences”.

At the signing, Dr Upendra Kumar Sing, Director General of Life Science at DRDO, said that the collaboration would lead to exchange programmes between both the institutes.

“The MoU opens up the highly advanced labs and the scientific equipment at INMAS for the students and teachers of KMC to strengthen their academic growth and research programmes,” he said.

The DRDO is the Research & Development wing of the Ministry of Defence and the INMAS works in the area of biomedical and clinical research.

“The MoU opens doors for translational research that takes products from laboratory to society, eventually leading to making India atmanibhar,” added Dr Anil Kumar Mishra, Director INMAS.

