July 29, 2022 10:25:05 am
Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College (KMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will give its students access to the research facilities at the DRDO’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Science (INMAS).
The two institutes signed the MoU on Thursday to create a platform for collaborative academic and research programmes for students and teachers.
The initiative for this step was taken by KMC’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell as an “important step towards maintaining quality research in sciences and social sciences”.
At the signing, Dr Upendra Kumar Sing, Director General of Life Science at DRDO, said that the collaboration would lead to exchange programmes between both the institutes.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The MoU opens up the highly advanced labs and the scientific equipment at INMAS for the students and teachers of KMC to strengthen their academic growth and research programmes,” he said.
The DRDO is the Research & Development wing of the Ministry of Defence and the INMAS works in the area of biomedical and clinical research.
“The MoU opens doors for translational research that takes products from laboratory to society, eventually leading to making India atmanibhar,” added Dr Anil Kumar Mishra, Director INMAS.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Kirori Mal College signs MoU with DRDO, students will now get to use research facilities
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to seek SC order review
Ghaziabad: Five men booked for rioting, criminal intimidation after fight at petrol pump
Rupee gains 30 paise to 79.39 against US dollar in early trade
Lee Jong-suk on making comeback with Big Mouth, chemistry with Girls Generation’s Yoona: ‘If you’re looking for romance…’
Gadar action director claims he threw Kapil Sharma off the film’s set: ‘I slapped him’
Vijay Deverakonda says ‘Waat Laga Denge’ in new Liger song, announces ‘We are Indians’. Watch
Commonwealth Games, and Olympics, can help cricket add the ‘World’ in its World Cups
They flocked to China for boom times. Now they’re thinking twice.
DU to study provisions related to student-teacher ratio after drop in NIRF ranking
When Masaba Gupta’s fitness trainer lauded her efforts: ‘So proud of you’
Ben Affleck will return as Batman in Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa shares photos from set after being ‘busted’ by tourists