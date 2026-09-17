Centre, Delhi oppose Kiran Bedi plea to join Satya Niketan case: ‘She’s prejudging us’

The Centre and Delhi governments Thursday vehemently opposed adding former IPS officer Kiran Bedi as party to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven, including five Delhi University students.
Bedi, the former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has sought that she be made a party in one of the three PILs pertaining to the circumstances around the collapse.
This PIL was filed by Delhi University law student Aniket Kumar Gupta. He had sought an immediate safety audit of private paying guest and hostel accommodations in Satya Niketan area, which caters mainly to students from DU’s South Campus, arguing that the incident points to wider safety concerns in buildings housing thousands of students.
Even as the bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia expressed surprise at the government’s opposition to the impleadment, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma alleged that Bedi is “prejudging the issue”.
CJ Upadhyaya remarked, “She is only seeking to intervene in the matter with a view to assist the court. We can always (use) her long experience (in administrative matters).”
Why Bedi wants to be involved
In her application, Bedi sought to intervene “to bring forth critical public domain disclosures that directly establish a nexus between local political representatives, administrative apathy, and the rampant operation of illegal PG hostels being owned and run by the admittaturs, politicians and their family, associates, etc”.
“It is highly improbable that local authorities and public representatives were unaware of these illegal, unsafe accommodations providing housing to students,” Bedi has said in her application.
Even as ASG Sharma, representing the Centre, state government and Municipal Corporatoon of Delhi (MCD), sought time to file a written reply opposing Bedi’s plea, the bench remarked, “You should not take this matter adversarially. Let us utilise her experience.”
The court granted the government three days to object to her application, and will consider the matter next on September 25.
“There is something to be said, we will say it in whatever form we have to, after receiving instructions,” ASG Sharma remarked.
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On September 7, the court had directed the Delhi government, MCD, DU as well as Delhi Police to file separate responses to the law student’s PIL, in 10 days. Gupta’s counsel, on Thursday, also informed the court that it had not received any response yet.
The court had earlier also specifically directed the MCD to clearly indicate in its reply as to whether there are any statutory regulations regulating PG/hostels. It had also instructed DU to indicate as to how many outstation students are there in colleges affiliated to it and how many hostels are being run either by DU or the government.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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