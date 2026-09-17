Centre, Delhi oppose Kiran Bedi plea to join Satya Niketan case: ‘She’s prejudging us’

The Centre and Delhi governments Thursday vehemently opposed adding former IPS officer Kiran Bedi as party to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven, including five Delhi University students.

Bedi, the former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has sought that she be made a party in one of the three PILs pertaining to the circumstances around the collapse.

This PIL was filed by Delhi University law student Aniket Kumar Gupta. He had sought an immediate safety audit of private paying guest and hostel accommodations in Satya Niketan area, which caters mainly to students from DU’s South Campus, arguing that the incident points to wider safety concerns in buildings housing thousands of students.