Kingsway Camp: 11 kids die of diphtheria at North body hospital

Eleven children aged between one and nine have died of diphtheria in the last 15 days at Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kingsway Camp. Confirming the incident, hospital Medical Superintendent, Sunil Kumar Gupta, said 85 people with diphtheria were admitted to the hospital between September 6 and September 19. Of these, 11 died. “These patients are usually not vaccinated for diphtheria,” he said.

Diphtheria is an infectious bacterial disease that affects the throat and upper airways, and also produces a toxin that affects other organs. According to the World Health Organisation, the disease can be fatal in 5% to 10% cases.

Gupta also said that cases of diphtheria are common in this season. The hospital is governed by North Delhi Municipal Corporation and specialises in animal bites and infectious diseases.

Chairperson of the standing committee of North DMC, Veena Virmani, said that of the 11 children who died, one is from Delhi while the remaining 10 are from Western UP.

Leader of the Congress Party in North DMC Mukesh Goel sought to link the deaths with shortage of medicines and claimed, “It is very sad that a hospital that was especially developed for treating infectious disease does not have medicines. If this is the condition of hospitals in the capital, we can imagine what would be the health care facilities at other places?”

However, MS Sunil Kumar Gupta denied the allegations: “The hospital has all the required treatment facilities to handle such cases. The patients admitted at advanced stage could not respond to the treatment and hence could not survive.”

