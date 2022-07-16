Kingdom of Dreams in Gurgaon sealed over ‘non-payment’ of dues

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sealed Gurgaon’s live entertainment, theatre and leisure hub Kingdom of Dreams for alleged non-payment of dues to the tune of Rs 108 crore and took possession of its auditorium Friday.

It also imposed a penalty of Rs 100 crore on M/S Great Indian Nautanki Company Pvt Ltd, which operated the building, alleged for violation of terms and conditions of the lease agreement and another penalty of Rs 114.15 crore for alleged encroachment of 1.34 acres of HSVP land adjoining the auditorium.

On July 7, the estate officer issued a show-cause notice to the company stating that it has failed to pay lease money, which in arrears stands at Rs 108. 44 crore, including interest up to July 6, 2022.

Sanjeev Singla, estate officer, II, HSVP, told The Indian Express, “Several notices had been served for non-payment of lease dues and they have defaulted on the payment. Last week, the lease agreement was terminated and as the next course of action, we sealed the premises today and have taken possession.”

In 2008, HSVP had leased 5.66 acres (auditorium site/ building) in Sector 29 to the operators for 15 years for the running, maintenance and management of the auditorium along with construction, providing necessary facilities and making it operational. The monthly rent was Rs 36 lakh with a condition that rent would increase by 10% every three years. In 2014, the company reneged on payment and sought an exemption.

The administrator, HSVP, Gurgaon terminated the lease agreement on July 6.

“As per terms and conditions of the lease agreement, you were required to pay lease rent every month. However, you failed to do so. Now, a sum of Rs 107.15 crore is outstanding against you as of June 10, 2022. Therefore, show cause notice was issued dated June 10 and through this notice, you were directed to deposit the outstanding lease rent or submit reply on the show cause notice within 15 days, but neither the outstanding rent has been deposited nor any reply of the show cause notice has been submitted, which shows clear violation of terms and conditions of the lease agreement. Hence, the lease agreement executed dated February 15, 2008, is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” read a notice issued by HSVP to the company.

