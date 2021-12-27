‘Wanted to take son to exam next day’: Kin of man who died trying to stop carjacking

Days after a retired government school teacher died of cardiac arrest while trying to stop a carjacking, his family said he had stepped out to fill petrol in his WagonR so he could take his son for an exam the next morning when two men decided to steal the vehicle.

The incident took place on Thursday around 11 pm near G3S mall in Rohini’s Sector 11. The victim, Ramesh Chander Rana (65), tried to stop the accused by hanging on to the door. He was dragged on the road for a few metres before he collapsed and died.

“He left home that night to fill petrol, so he could take our younger son to his exam centre the next day. We can’t believe he isn’t with us anymore… he always wanted to do good for others… he dreamed big for his children and grandchildren,” said his wife, Vijaya Rana.

Rana used to work at a government school in Rajouri Garden as a physical education teacher before he retired in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

“The day started like any other day. He went out and came home around 9.30 pm. Our son had to appear for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on Friday morning and the exam centre was far, so my husband decided to step out to fill up fuel so he could drop him. He was excited as he wanted our son to get a government job. I do not know if the men were following him… the car was not even new, we had bought it 10 years ago. There was Rs 1 lakh inside the car which my husband needed for personal work… but he was in a rush and forgot to take it out,” said Vijaya, who works as a section officer at a government school in Mukarba Chowk.

Recounting their last conversation, she said: “He called around 10.30 pm and said he was near G3S mall and would be home in 10-15 minutes for dinner. Those were his last words… After a while, a police officer came home and said my husband had met with an accident and was in the hospital. When my son and I got there, doctors said he was brought dead on arrival. His head was covered in blood, his backbone and hip were broken… He was strong and fit despite his age…”

His daughter Sameeksha Mathur, an English teacher at a government school in Rohini Sector 22, said, “He was fun-loving… he worked even after retirement, teaching poor children on the streets. During the pandemic, he even provided food and ration to the poor.”

Police on Saturday said the carjackers were nabbed.

DCP (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal identified the accused as Kapil Tiwari (27) and a 17-year-old boy. They had left the car in Shahbad Dairy after the incident and fled.